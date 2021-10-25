Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 15.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 206,537 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,661 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for 1.6% of Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $23,819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hillman Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 50.0% in the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 124.5% in the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. 80.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

AGG opened at $114.06 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $115.52 and its 200 day moving average is $115.20. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $113.20 and a 12-month high of $118.45.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

See Also: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.