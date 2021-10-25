Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC Purchases 8,250 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 130,528 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,250 shares during the period. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $10,795,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCSH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 152.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,102,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,179,000 after buying an additional 4,889,164 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,709,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,532,000 after buying an additional 2,055,162 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $157,039,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 156.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,223,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 168.4% in the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,920,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204,927 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $81.83 on Monday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $81.75 and a 52-week high of $83.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $82.49 and a 200-day moving average of $82.62.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th were paid a $0.108 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%.

