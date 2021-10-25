Wedbush Boosts BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) Price Target to $102.00

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Wedbush from $96.00 to $102.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the bank’s stock. Wedbush’s target price points to a potential upside of 0.19% from the stock’s previous close.

BOKF has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BOK Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of BOK Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $89.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:BOKF opened at $101.81 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a PE ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $88.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.91. BOK Financial has a fifty-two week low of $55.83 and a fifty-two week high of $101.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.96. BOK Financial had a net margin of 31.13% and a return on equity of 11.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.19 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BOK Financial will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Steven Bangert sold 8,450 shares of BOK Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.80, for a total value of $750,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven G. Bradshaw sold 10,000 shares of BOK Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.19, for a total transaction of $1,001,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,450 shares of company stock worth $3,468,560 over the last quarter. Insiders own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in BOK Financial by 0.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,153,694 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $273,110,000 after purchasing an additional 25,876 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC grew its position in BOK Financial by 4.2% during the second quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 3,115,772 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $269,826,000 after purchasing an additional 126,508 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in BOK Financial by 4.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,438,647 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $124,588,000 after purchasing an additional 61,300 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in BOK Financial by 18.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,285,978 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $111,366,000 after purchasing an additional 198,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in BOK Financial by 0.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 423,014 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,633,000 after purchasing an additional 2,887 shares in the last quarter. 39.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BOK Financial Company Profile

BOK Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, Wealth Management, and Funds Management. The Commercial Banking segment includes lending, treasury, and cash management services, as well as customers risk management products for small businesses, middle market, and larger commercial customers.

