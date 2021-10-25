Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT Has $59 Million Position in CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ)

Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT lowered its position in shares of CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,800,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 101,352 shares during the quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT owned 3.41% of CBIZ worth $58,996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CBZ. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in CBIZ by 16.9% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,492 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in CBIZ by 23.8% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in CBIZ in the second quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in CBIZ in the first quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in CBIZ in the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CBZ stock opened at $36.16 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 25.11 and a beta of 0.68. CBIZ, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.00 and a 12 month high of $36.24.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.13. CBIZ had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 13.61%. The firm had revenue of $278.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.90 million. On average, equities analysts predict that CBIZ, Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CBIZ news, CEO Jerome P. Grisko sold 10,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.70, for a total value of $338,786.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Benaree Pratt Wiley sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.83, for a total transaction of $71,043.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CBIZ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 16th.

CBIZ Company Profile

CBIZ, Inc engages in the provision of financial, insurance, and advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, National Practices, and Corporate and Other. The Financial Services segment offers accounting, tax, government health care consulting, financial advisory, valuation, and risk advisory services.

