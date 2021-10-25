Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Buys 22,172 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 974,814 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,172 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.44% of Air Products and Chemicals worth $280,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.3% during the second quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 2,655 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC boosted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 3.4% during the second quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC boosted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.7% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 2,288 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 3.2% during the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,216 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 0.7% during the first quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 5,598 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. 80.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Shares of NYSE:APD opened at $291.23 on Monday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $245.75 and a 52-week high of $327.89. The stock has a market cap of $64.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.76, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $268.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $283.84.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 20.15% and a return on equity of 14.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on APD. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $312.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Cowen lowered their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $360.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $313.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.67.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global and Corporate and Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

Further Reading: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.