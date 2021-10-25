Utah Retirement Systems Raises Holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Utah Retirement Systems grew its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $6,288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 55.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 230.4% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Bbva USA bought a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the 2nd quarter worth about $75,000. Institutional investors own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

SWK opened at $188.09 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $30.65 billion, a PE ratio of 16.93, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of $186.56 and a 200-day moving average of $199.17. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 52 week low of $161.80 and a 52 week high of $225.00.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 20.65% and a net margin of 10.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.60 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 11.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.96%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SWK. Vertical Research began coverage on Stanley Black & Decker in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $227.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $227.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $241.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $234.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stanley Black & Decker presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $218.27.

Stanley Black & Decker Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil & gas and infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the following three segments: Tools and Storage, Industrial, and Security.

