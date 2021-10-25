State Street Corp Cuts Position in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

State Street Corp lessened its holdings in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,725,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 85,238 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 0.07% of Essex Property Trust worth $1,427,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Essex Property Trust by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $691,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 1,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.48% of the company’s stock.

Essex Property Trust stock opened at $335.36 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $325.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $311.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.18, a PEG ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 0.73. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $186.30 and a 52-week high of $337.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.99 by ($1.99). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 27.99% and a return on equity of 6.32%. Research analysts expect that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 12.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $2.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.21%.

In other Essex Property Trust news, Director Thomas E. Robinson sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.30, for a total value of $823,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Thomas E. Robinson sold 7,329 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.76, for a total transaction of $2,424,140.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,241 shares of company stock worth $6,352,315 in the last 90 days. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on ESS shares. Truist upped their price target on Essex Property Trust from $327.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Essex Property Trust from $341.00 to $349.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $300.00 to $323.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $325.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $359.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $326.17.

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

