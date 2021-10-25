Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS) by 41.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 887,414 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 639,269 shares during the period. Unisys makes up approximately 0.5% of Kennedy Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned 1.32% of Unisys worth $22,460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UIS. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Unisys by 6.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 628,854 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $15,917,000 after buying an additional 35,895 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Unisys by 6.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,186,264 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $55,334,000 after buying an additional 127,395 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Unisys by 12.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 235,484 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,960,000 after buying an additional 25,751 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Unisys by 6.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 759,220 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $19,215,000 after buying an additional 44,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Unisys in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,414,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UIS opened at $25.15 on Monday. Unisys Co. has a 12-month low of $11.78 and a 12-month high of $28.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.59.

Unisys (NYSE:UIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The information technology services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.35. Unisys had a negative return on equity of 60.11% and a negative net margin of 23.08%. The company had revenue of $517.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $485.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.15) earnings per share. Unisys’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis.

UIS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Unisys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Maxim Group initiated coverage on Unisys in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock.

In other Unisys news, SVP Gerald P. Kenney sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.25, for a total value of $242,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 72,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,753,832.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Unisys Corp. engages in the provision of security-centric information technology solutions for clients across the government, financial services, and commercial markets. It operates through the Services and Technology business segments. The Services segment consists of cloud and infrastructure services, application services, and business process outsourcing services.

