Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 282,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,639 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners makes up approximately 0.5% of Kennedy Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Kennedy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners were worth $24,957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,778,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $598,463,000 after acquiring an additional 58,827 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,645,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $500,497,000 after acquiring an additional 107,698 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,308,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $292,115,000 after acquiring an additional 347,966 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 1,676.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,221,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,833,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,217,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,521,000 after acquiring an additional 137,599 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock opened at $98.28 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.32. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.97 and a fifty-two week high of $103.90.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $341.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $328.81 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 34.35%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.74%.

In related news, CAO Hugh M. Queener sold 843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.41, for a total transaction of $80,430.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Robert A. Mccabe, Jr. sold 36,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.92, for a total value of $3,683,580.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 151,329 shares of company stock worth $14,741,859 over the last ninety days. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PNFP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Truist boosted their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Pinnacle Financial Partners has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.00.

About Pinnacle Financial Partners

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers banking, investment, trust, mortgage, and insurance products and services designed for businesses and individuals. The company was founded by Dale W. Polley, M. Terry Turner, Sue G.

