Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Has $29.24 Million Stake in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) by 13.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 393,314 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 61,858 shares during the quarter. UFP Industries comprises about 0.6% of Kennedy Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.64% of UFP Industries worth $29,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,168,299 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $532,891,000 after buying an additional 186,352 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,973,647 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $146,721,000 after buying an additional 32,236 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,664,461 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $123,736,000 after buying an additional 328,650 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,577,332 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $117,258,000 after buying an additional 21,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 77.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,275,822 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $94,845,000 after buying an additional 555,622 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.04% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Patrick M. Benton sold 16,728 shares of UFP Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.46, for a total transaction of $1,262,294.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 98,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,397,117.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.53% of the company’s stock.

UFPI stock opened at $81.41 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. UFP Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.82 and a 12 month high of $89.97. The firm has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $72.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.45.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The construction company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. UFP Industries had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 26.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 40.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. Equities analysts predict that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 6.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.00%.

UFPI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of UFP Industries from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of UFP Industries from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sidoti upgraded shares of UFP Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UFP Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.00.

About UFP Industries

UFP Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and wood alternative products. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Industrial and Construction. The Retail segment comprises national home center retailers, retail-oriented regional lumberyards and contractor-oriented lumberyards. The Industrial segment manufacturers pallets, specialty crates, wooden boxes, and other containers used for packaging, shipping and material handling purposes.

