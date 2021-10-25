APYSwap Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $414,828.00 (APYS)

APYSwap (CURRENCY:APYS) traded 9.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 25th. One APYSwap coin can currently be purchased for about $0.25 or 0.00000404 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. APYSwap has a market capitalization of $4.62 million and approximately $414,828.00 worth of APYSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, APYSwap has traded down 22.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001592 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001733 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43.51 or 0.00069243 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.12 or 0.00070214 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $63.76 or 0.00101471 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $62,920.83 or 1.00140806 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.15 or 0.06523944 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.53 or 0.00021529 BTC.

About APYSwap

APYSwap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,191,036 coins. APYSwap’s official Twitter account is @apyswap

Buying and Selling APYSwap

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as APYSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire APYSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy APYSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

