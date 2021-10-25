Analyzing Tejon Ranch (NYSE:TRC) and Angel Oak Mortgage (NYSE:AOMR)

Angel Oak Mortgage (NYSE:AOMR) and Tejon Ranch (NYSE:TRC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Angel Oak Mortgage alerts:

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Angel Oak Mortgage and Tejon Ranch, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Angel Oak Mortgage 0 1 5 0 2.83 Tejon Ranch 0 0 0 0 N/A

Angel Oak Mortgage currently has a consensus price target of $19.83, indicating a potential upside of 9.46%. Given Angel Oak Mortgage’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Angel Oak Mortgage is more favorable than Tejon Ranch.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

64.8% of Angel Oak Mortgage shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.8% of Tejon Ranch shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.7% of Tejon Ranch shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Angel Oak Mortgage and Tejon Ranch’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Angel Oak Mortgage N/A N/A N/A Tejon Ranch 4.05% 0.46% 0.38%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Angel Oak Mortgage and Tejon Ranch’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Angel Oak Mortgage N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Tejon Ranch $37.83 million 12.90 -$740,000.00 ($0.03) -617.33

Angel Oak Mortgage has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Tejon Ranch.

Summary

Tejon Ranch beats Angel Oak Mortgage on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Angel Oak Mortgage

Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc., a real estate finance company, focuses on acquiring and investing in first lien non- qualified mortgage loans and other mortgage-related assets in the United States mortgage market. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

About Tejon Ranch

Tejon Ranch Co. operates as a real estate development and agribusiness company. It operates through the following business segments: Real Estate-Commercial and Industrial Development, Real Estate-Resort and Residential Development, Mineral Resources, Farming and Ranch Operations. The Real Estate Commercial and Industrial Development segment activities includes: entitling, planning and permitting of land for development; construction of infrastructure; the construction of pre-leased buildings; the construction of buildings to be leased or sold; and the sale of land to third parties for their own development. The Real Estate Resort and Residential Development segment operations include land entitlement, land planning and pre-construction engineering, land stewardship and conservation activities. The Mineral Resources segment generates revenues from oil and gas royalty leases, rock and aggregate mining leases. The Farming segment produces revenues from the sale of wine grapes, almonds, and pistachios. The Ranch Operations consist of game management revenues and ancillary land uses such as grazing leases and filming. The company was founded by Edward Fitzgerald Beale in 1843 and is hea

Receive News & Ratings for Angel Oak Mortgage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Angel Oak Mortgage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.