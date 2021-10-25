Brokerages Anticipate QuickLogic Co. (NASDAQ:QUIK) to Announce -$0.06 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect QuickLogic Co. (NASDAQ:QUIK) to announce earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for QuickLogic’s earnings. QuickLogic posted earnings per share of ($0.15) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 60%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that QuickLogic will report full-year earnings of ($0.40) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.24) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.25) to ($0.23). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for QuickLogic.

QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.01). QuickLogic had a negative net margin of 93.15% and a negative return on equity of 73.38%. The business had revenue of $2.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.26) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of QuickLogic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st.

NASDAQ QUIK opened at $5.93 on Monday. QuickLogic has a 12-month low of $2.52 and a 12-month high of $12.49. The company has a market capitalization of $69.87 million, a PE ratio of -7.51 and a beta of 2.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.65 and its 200-day moving average is $6.06.

In related news, Director Russell Christine sold 6,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.07, for a total transaction of $36,644.59. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 143 shares in the company, valued at $868.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,370 shares of company stock worth $43,912. 3.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QUIK. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in QuickLogic by 21.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 489,109 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,536,000 after purchasing an additional 85,015 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of QuickLogic by 60.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 86,776 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 32,722 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of QuickLogic in the first quarter valued at about $219,000. Adalta Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of QuickLogic by 150.0% in the first quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of QuickLogic in the second quarter valued at about $208,000. 23.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QuickLogic Company Profile

QuickLogic Corp. operates as a semiconductor company, which designs, markets, and supports primarily Customer Specific Standard Products and secondarily, Field Programmable Gate Arrays, sensor software algorithms, software drivers, associated design software and programming hardware. It develops and markets low power customizable semiconductor and software algorithm solutions that enable customers to differentiate their products by adding new features, extending battery life, becoming more contextually aware and improving the visual experience with their mobile, consumer and enterprise products.

