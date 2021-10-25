Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) Shares Sold by Kennedy Capital Management Inc.

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,876,184 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 56,650 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Extreme Networks were worth $20,938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Extreme Networks by 211.4% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 3,055 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Extreme Networks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Extreme Networks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of Extreme Networks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Extreme Networks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $111,000. Institutional investors own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Extreme Networks stock opened at $9.77 on Monday. Extreme Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.93 and a twelve month high of $12.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 488.50 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.58.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.08. Extreme Networks had a net margin of 0.19% and a return on equity of 123.54%. The business had revenue of $278.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.90 million. Analysts forecast that Extreme Networks, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

EXTR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Extreme Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Extreme Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Extreme Networks from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Extreme Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.50.

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

