The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP) Shares Sold by Kennedy Capital Management Inc.

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP) by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 936,478 shares of the company’s stock after selling 196,131 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 1.14% of The E.W. Scripps worth $19,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SSP. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The E.W. Scripps by 2.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,203,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,482,000 after acquiring an additional 120,583 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in The E.W. Scripps by 4.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,893,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,602,000 after buying an additional 89,028 shares in the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in The E.W. Scripps by 395.6% during the second quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,825,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,217,000 after buying an additional 1,456,989 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in The E.W. Scripps by 3.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,481,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,203,000 after buying an additional 46,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in The E.W. Scripps by 2.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 965,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,687,000 after buying an additional 26,433 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SSP opened at $18.67 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 2.09. The E.W. Scripps Company has a 1-year low of $8.95 and a 1-year high of $24.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.58.

The E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $565.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $550.50 million. The E.W. Scripps had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 20.97%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The E.W. Scripps Company will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The E.W. Scripps from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

The E.W. Scripps Company Profile

The E.W. Scripps Co engages in the television and newspaper publishing. It operates through the following business segments: Local Media, National Media, and Other. The Local Media segment comprises local broadcast television stations and their related digital operations. The National Media segment consists of national media businesses including over-the-air broadcast networks, Katz, podcast business, Midroll, next generation national news network, Newsy, and other national brands.

