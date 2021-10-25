Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Shares Sold by Kennedy Capital Management Inc.

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. cut its position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) by 35.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 283,227 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 157,016 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Steel Dynamics worth $16,880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Echo Street Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 15,825 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,899 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,860,516 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $170,487,000 after purchasing an additional 266,570 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,263,692 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $554,495,000 after purchasing an additional 83,186 shares during the period. SSI Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Steel Dynamics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Steel Dynamics by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,884 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. 79.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Steel Dynamics news, CEO Mark D. Millett sold 67,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.34, for a total transaction of $4,490,289.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gabriel Shaheen sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.25, for a total transaction of $463,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 444,543 shares of company stock worth $30,543,309. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of STLD stock opened at $63.50 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business has a 50 day moving average of $64.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.33. The company has a market cap of $12.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 1.44. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.26 and a 52 week high of $74.37.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The basic materials company reported $4.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.47 by $0.49. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 33.47% and a net margin of 10.98%. The firm had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 118.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 14.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Steel Dynamics declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, July 6th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to buy up to 7.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.62%.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Steel Dynamics from $87.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Steel Dynamics in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Steel Dynamics to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.36.

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel; long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail; and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

