Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 655,724 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 28,920 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp were worth $17,973,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 134.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 596,165 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $13,306,000 after acquiring an additional 341,909 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 39.3% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 780,402 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $21,391,000 after purchasing an additional 220,230 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 373.2% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 270,232 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $7,407,000 after purchasing an additional 213,122 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 3.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,568,738 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $152,639,000 after purchasing an additional 171,770 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 6.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,326,674 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $64,052,000 after purchasing an additional 144,363 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Berkshire Hills Bancorp from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler downgraded Berkshire Hills Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.17.

In related news, CEO Nitin J. Mhatre bought 1,420 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.95 per share, with a total value of $34,009.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Nitin J. Mhatre bought 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.64 per share, with a total value of $93,632.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,880 shares in the company, valued at $834,803.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired 10,230 shares of company stock worth $246,828 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BHLB opened at $28.36 on Monday. Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.52 and a 52 week high of $28.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.11 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.04.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The savings and loans company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.92. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.69% and a net margin of 15.59%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Berkshire Bank and Berkshire Insurance Group, Inc The firm offers deposit, lending, insurance, and wealth management products to retail and commercial customers in its market areas. It aims to expand and deepen market share and wallet share through organic growth and acquisition strategies.

