NWI Management LP Acquires 300,000 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

NWI Management LP boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 666.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 345,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 300,000 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group accounts for about 4.8% of NWI Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. NWI Management LP’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $78,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Alibaba Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alibaba Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in Alibaba Group by 314.6% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 199 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alibaba Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Alibaba Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BABA opened at $177.62 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $163.11 and its 200-day moving average is $197.75. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52-week low of $138.43 and a 52-week high of $319.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company has a market cap of $482.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.67, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.79.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $16.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $14.86. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 19.25% and a return on equity of 12.92%. The company had revenue of $205.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $14.82 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.3 EPS for the current year.

BABA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HSBC lowered their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $285.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Erste Group lowered shares of Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. CLSA decreased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, KGI Securities began coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Monday, September 6th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Alibaba Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $280.44.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

