Paradiem LLC Takes $2.41 Million Position in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Paradiem LLC bought a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,966 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,411,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EPAM. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $85,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 178 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 2,687.5% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 223 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $520.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EPAM Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $607.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $510.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of EPAM Systems in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $521.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $571.00.

In other EPAM Systems news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $606.50, for a total value of $1,213,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,023,270. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Karl Robb sold 2,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $601.09, for a total transaction of $1,228,627.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,187 shares of company stock valued at $4,379,522. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE EPAM opened at $648.41 on Monday. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $305.83 and a 1-year high of $649.50. The company has a market cap of $36.72 billion, a PE ratio of 95.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $611.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $535.60.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The information technology services provider reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $881.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $861.36 million. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 13.12% and a return on equity of 18.89%. The company’s revenue was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current year.

About EPAM Systems

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

