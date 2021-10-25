The Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

The Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.540-$0.570 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $353 million-$360 million.
NYSE:NAPA opened at $19.82 on Monday. The Duckhorn Portfolio has a twelve month low of $16.16 and a twelve month high of $25.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 5.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.
The Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 3rd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Duckhorn Portfolio will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In related news, major shareholder Mallard Holdco, Llc sold 11,497,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.63, for a total transaction of $225,686,110.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Pete Przybylinski sold 31,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $684,530.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,590,381 shares of company stock valued at $227,783,487.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NAPA. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in The Duckhorn Portfolio in the first quarter valued at about $136,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in The Duckhorn Portfolio by 24.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in The Duckhorn Portfolio by 1,792.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 9,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in The Duckhorn Portfolio by 1,860.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 18,603 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.81% of the company’s stock.
About The Duckhorn Portfolio
The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. It offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Kosta Browne, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Calera, Migration, Canvasback, Greenwing, and Postmark. The company sells its products directly to California retailers and restaurants; and to distributors and agents located in other states throughout the United States, as well as to export distributors that sell internationally.
