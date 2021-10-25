The Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

The Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.540-$0.570 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $353 million-$360 million.

NYSE:NAPA opened at $19.82 on Monday. The Duckhorn Portfolio has a twelve month low of $16.16 and a twelve month high of $25.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 5.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

The Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 3rd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Duckhorn Portfolio will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NAPA. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on The Duckhorn Portfolio from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Bank of America boosted their target price on The Duckhorn Portfolio from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on The Duckhorn Portfolio from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a buy rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on The Duckhorn Portfolio from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, The Duckhorn Portfolio has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $24.10.

In related news, major shareholder Mallard Holdco, Llc sold 11,497,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.63, for a total transaction of $225,686,110.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Pete Przybylinski sold 31,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $684,530.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,590,381 shares of company stock valued at $227,783,487.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NAPA. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in The Duckhorn Portfolio in the first quarter valued at about $136,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in The Duckhorn Portfolio by 24.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in The Duckhorn Portfolio by 1,792.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 9,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in The Duckhorn Portfolio by 1,860.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 18,603 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.81% of the company’s stock.

About The Duckhorn Portfolio

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. It offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Kosta Browne, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Calera, Migration, Canvasback, Greenwing, and Postmark. The company sells its products directly to California retailers and restaurants; and to distributors and agents located in other states throughout the United States, as well as to export distributors that sell internationally.

