LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.750-$5.850 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $6.390. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.20 billion-$2.21 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.25 billion.LHC Group also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $1.450-$1.450 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:LHCG opened at $145.62 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.04, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.36. LHC Group has a 12 month low of $133.08 and a 12 month high of $236.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $167.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $189.90.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $545.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $547.93 million. LHC Group had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 11.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that LHC Group will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays lowered shares of LHC Group from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $207.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of LHC Group from $173.00 to $149.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of LHC Group from $260.00 to $210.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist cut their price objective on shares of LHC Group from $240.00 to $185.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of LHC Group from $252.00 to $191.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $194.17.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in LHC Group stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) by 89.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 106,223 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,117 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.34% of LHC Group worth $21,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

LHC Group Company Profile

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

