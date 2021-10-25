V-ID (VIDT) Trading Up 65.5% Over Last 7 Days

V-ID (CURRENCY:VIDT) traded 9.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 25th. V-ID has a total market capitalization of $45.71 million and approximately $8.26 million worth of V-ID was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, V-ID has traded 65.5% higher against the US dollar. One V-ID coin can currently be bought for $0.99 or 0.00008325 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.81 or 0.00050508 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001589 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00002594 BTC.
- Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $139.51 or 0.00221515 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $64.76 or 0.00102823 BTC.
- Fantom (FTM) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00004595 BTC.
- DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.
- DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.
V-ID Profile
According to CryptoCompare, “V-ID is a platform that is aimed at ending document fraud, It allows users and organizations to submit their files, where they are then matched with an ID and assigned a verified status. V-ID claims to be impossible to alter the file without losing the verification. Making it a secure and reliable way to fraud-proof your documentation. VIDT is an ERC20 compliant token on the Ethereum network. “
Buying and Selling V-ID
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as V-ID directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade V-ID should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase V-ID using one of the exchanges listed above.
