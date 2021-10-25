SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.13-1.14 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.09. SITE Centers also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.130-$1.140 EPS.

SITC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their target price on SITE Centers from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on SITE Centers in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on SITE Centers from $15.75 to $16.50 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on SITE Centers from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SITE Centers currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $14.89.

Shares of SITC stock opened at $16.42 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. SITE Centers has a 1 year low of $6.64 and a 1 year high of $17.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 182.46 and a beta of 1.73.

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.05. SITE Centers had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 2.53%. Equities research analysts anticipate that SITE Centers will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. SITE Centers’s payout ratio is 48.48%.

About SITE Centers

SITE Centers Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, lease, and management of shopping centers. It operates through the Shopping Centers and Loan Investments segments. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Beachwood, OH.

