Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) Shares Sold by DF Dent & Co. Inc.

DF Dent & Co. Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 223,737 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 743 shares during the period. Markel comprises about 2.8% of DF Dent & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. DF Dent & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Markel were worth $265,511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MKL. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Markel by 5.2% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,567 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,046,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of Markel by 9.6% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 13,934 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Markel by 14.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,894 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $47,743,000 after purchasing an additional 5,347 shares during the last quarter. Prana Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Markel by 65.0% during the first quarter. Prana Capital Management LP now owns 14,008 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $15,964,000 after purchasing an additional 5,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Markel by 6.9% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 60,636 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $71,931,000 after purchasing an additional 3,920 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.30% of the company’s stock.

MKL opened at $1,321.14 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1,247.72 and its 200-day moving average is $1,220.16. The stock has a market cap of $18.13 billion, a PE ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Markel Co. has a twelve month low of $913.04 and a twelve month high of $1,329.98.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $19.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.45 by $3.69. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. Markel had a return on equity of 5.90% and a net margin of 21.04%. As a group, analysts forecast that Markel Co. will post 60.4 EPS for the current year.

In other Markel news, Director Anthony F. Markel sold 62 shares of Markel stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,281.50, for a total transaction of $79,453.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steven A. Markel sold 1,000 shares of Markel stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,317.25, for a total transaction of $1,317,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,812 shares of company stock worth $6,267,661. 1.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Markel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,380.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.

Markel Profile

Markel Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in underwriting specialty insurance products for a variety of niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment includes all direct business and facultative placements written within the company’s underwriting operations.

