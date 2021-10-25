Mirova US LLC Has $331.53 Million Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Mirova US LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,223,822 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 138,995 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for approximately 8.9% of Mirova US LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Mirova US LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $331,533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 63.8% during the second quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 24.7% in the second quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Microsoft in the second quarter valued at $109,000. Yale University bought a new position in Microsoft in the second quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in Microsoft in the second quarter valued at $162,000. 69.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

MSFT stock opened at $309.16 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 trillion, a P/E ratio of 38.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $296.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $274.91. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $199.62 and a 12 month high of $311.09.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.25. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.45% and a return on equity of 45.76%. The firm had revenue of $46.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, September 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $60.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software giant to buy up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 28.11%.

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.82, for a total value of $2,988,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.68, for a total transaction of $5,973,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 165,573 shares of company stock worth $50,066,379 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $325.69.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

Further Reading: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.