NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Acquired by Mirova US LLC

Mirova US LLC increased its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 98.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 238,499 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 118,052 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for about 5.1% of Mirova US LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Mirova US LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $190,823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the third quarter worth about $293,000. Quilter Plc boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 15.9% in the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 24,455 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $13,056,000 after acquiring an additional 3,347 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO. boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 6.2% in the first quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 1,208 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $645,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Kempen Capital Management N.V. boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 20.8% in the first quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 4,459 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,381,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the period. Finally, DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at approximately $109,629,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.88% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

In other news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.38, for a total transaction of $4,367,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Persis Drell sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.41, for a total transaction of $2,034,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 440,000 shares of company stock valued at $87,344,500 over the last quarter. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA stock opened at $227.26 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $213.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $186.96. The company has a quick ratio of 5.33, a current ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $115.67 and a 12 month high of $231.30. The stock has a market cap of $566.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.36.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.34 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 32.33% and a return on equity of 40.88%. NVIDIA’s revenue was up 68.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.77%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Summit Insights upgraded NVIDIA from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Argus boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $175.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.31.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Read More: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.