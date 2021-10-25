Mirova US LLC Has $63.65 Million Stock Holdings in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

Mirova US LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 12.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 785,669 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,728 shares during the quarter. Ball makes up approximately 1.7% of Mirova US LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Mirova US LLC’s holdings in Ball were worth $63,654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ball during the second quarter worth $28,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Ball during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in shares of Ball during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Close Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Ball by 125.0% during the second quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ball during the second quarter valued at $47,000. 80.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Ball news, insider David A. Kaufman sold 1,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.58, for a total value of $100,254.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Cave purchased 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $90.71 per share, with a total value of $199,562.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 11,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,020,152 in the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BLL opened at $92.21 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $30.12 billion, a PE ratio of 35.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $92.64 and a 200-day moving average of $87.96. Ball Co. has a 52-week low of $77.95 and a 52-week high of $102.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 32.37% and a net margin of 6.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Ball Co. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This is a boost from Ball’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Ball’s payout ratio is currently 26.94%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Ball from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ball in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Ball in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America downgraded Ball from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $101.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on Ball in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $104.00 target price on the stock. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.85.

Ball Company Profile

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging, North and Central America segment sold under multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

