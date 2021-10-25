Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) is Paradiem LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Paradiem LLC lessened its position in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 193,226 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 905 shares during the period. Old Republic International makes up approximately 1.5% of Paradiem LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Paradiem LLC’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $4,983,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ORI. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Old Republic International by 284.7% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,031 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 763 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in Old Republic International during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in Old Republic International during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Old Republic International during the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Old Republic International during the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ORI. Zacks Investment Research cut Old Republic International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Old Republic International in a research report on Monday, July 26th.

In related news, Chairman Rande Keith Yeager sold 267,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.21, for a total value of $7,011,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 97,797 shares in the company, valued at $2,563,259.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Aldo C. Zucaro sold 107,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.57, for a total value of $2,861,456.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,320,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,094,718.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 2,350 shares of company stock valued at $60,634 and sold 578,820 shares valued at $15,262,617. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE ORI opened at $25.04 on Monday. Old Republic International Co. has a fifty-two week low of $15.65 and a fifty-two week high of $26.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.90. The firm has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.23. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 17.77%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.29%.

Old Republic International Company Profile

Old Republic International Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the business of insurance underwriting. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group (RFIG) Run-off Business. The General Insurance segment involves in the provision of property and liability insurance to commercial clients.

