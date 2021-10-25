Paradiem LLC Acquires 759 Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Paradiem LLC boosted its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 36,432 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the quarter. The J. M. Smucker accounts for about 1.5% of Paradiem LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Paradiem LLC’s holdings in The J. M. Smucker were worth $4,834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SJM. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 8.8% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in The J. M. Smucker by 7.8% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 25,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,815 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in The J. M. Smucker by 223.3% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 11,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after acquiring an additional 8,109 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in The J. M. Smucker by 158.5% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,472,000 after buying an additional 11,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in The J. M. Smucker by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. 86.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The J. M. Smucker alerts:

NYSE SJM opened at $122.97 on Monday. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 1-year low of $109.85 and a 1-year high of $140.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $123.85 and a 200-day moving average of $129.21. The firm has a market cap of $13.32 billion, a PE ratio of 17.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 0.32.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.02. The J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 10.06%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.37 EPS. The J. M. Smucker’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The J. M. Smucker declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Friday, October 22nd that permits the company to repurchase 5,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is 43.42%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SJM shares. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of The J. M. Smucker in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on The J. M. Smucker from $126.00 to $117.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on The J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on The J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded The J. M. Smucker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, The J. M. Smucker has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.33.

The J. M. Smucker Profile

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

Further Reading: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for The J. M. Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The J. M. Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.