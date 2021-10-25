ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) Shares Bought by Paradiem LLC

Paradiem LLC raised its stake in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 95,212 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,244 shares during the period. ABM Industries accounts for approximately 1.4% of Paradiem LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Paradiem LLC’s holdings in ABM Industries were worth $4,525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in ABM Industries by 3.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,599,103 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $514,421,000 after purchasing an additional 343,699 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of ABM Industries by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,506,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $377,251,000 after acquiring an additional 800,888 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,608,736 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,034,000 after acquiring an additional 4,608 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of ABM Industries by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,537,361 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,182,000 after acquiring an additional 24,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vulcan Value Partners LLC lifted its stake in ABM Industries by 15.8% during the first quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 1,421,791 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,526,000 after purchasing an additional 193,693 shares during the last quarter. 92.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on ABM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ABM Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ABM Industries in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, FIX raised shares of ABM Industries to an “add” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.67.

Shares of NYSE ABM opened at $44.52 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 20.80 and a beta of 1.40. ABM Industries Incorporated has a 1-year low of $34.28 and a 1-year high of $55.48. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.00.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. ABM Industries had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 14.84%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. ABM Industries’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that ABM Industries Incorporated will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 6th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. ABM Industries’s payout ratio is 31.28%.

In related news, Director Art A. Garcia purchased 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $46.26 per share, for a total transaction of $74,016.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Linda Chavez sold 2,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.01, for a total transaction of $119,029.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About ABM Industries

ABM Industries, Inc engages in the provision of facility services for commercial, industrial, and institutional buildings. It operates through the following segments: Business & Industry, Aviation, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, and Technical Solutions. The Business & Industry segment encompasses janitorial, facilities engineering, and parking services for commercial real estate properties and sports and entertainment venues.

