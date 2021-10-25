Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) Shares Sold by Azora Capital LP

Azora Capital LP cut its holdings in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) by 24.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,941 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 13,990 shares during the quarter. Azora Capital LP’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $5,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ZG. Ardevora Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in Zillow Group by 100.4% during the second quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 640,326 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,459,000 after buying an additional 320,826 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,708,954 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $454,458,000 after acquiring an additional 140,920 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 92.3% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 206,440 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,123,000 after acquiring an additional 99,067 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,833,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Zillow Group by 1,928.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 77,635 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,199,000 after purchasing an additional 73,807 shares in the last quarter. 20.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ZG opened at $93.68 on Monday. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.54 and a 12 month high of $212.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $94.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.82 and a quick ratio of 3.11. The stock has a market cap of $23.75 billion, a PE ratio of 161.52 and a beta of 1.28.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Zillow Group had a net margin of 3.70% and a return on equity of 3.63%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Zillow Group, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ZG shares. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $185.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price objective (down from $155.00) on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Zelman & Associates upgraded Zillow Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Truist dropped their price target on Zillow Group from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zillow Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.08.

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

