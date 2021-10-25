Azora Capital LP Invests $17.64 Million in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Azora Capital LP bought a new position in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 214,330 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $17,635,000. State Street accounts for 2.7% of Azora Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Azora Capital LP owned about 0.06% of State Street at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of State Street by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,361 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in State Street by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,197 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in State Street by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,775 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in State Street by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,506 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, MMA Asset Management LLC raised its stake in State Street by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC now owns 2,567 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

STT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on State Street from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on State Street from $86.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on State Street from $120.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on State Street from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised State Street from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, State Street has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.79.

Shares of NYSE STT opened at $99.40 on Monday. State Street Co. has a 12 month low of $57.16 and a 12 month high of $100.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.83, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $88.95 and a 200-day moving average of $86.13.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 17th. The asset manager reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 20.21%. State Street’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that State Street Co. will post 7.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other State Street news, CEO Cyrus Taraporevala sold 4,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.23, for a total value of $400,375.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The company operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.

