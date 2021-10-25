Exchange Income Co. (OTCMKTS:EIFZF) Receives $47.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Exchange Income Co. (OTCMKTS:EIFZF) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $47.00.

Several research analysts have weighed in on EIFZF shares. CIBC boosted their price objective on Exchange Income from C$42.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Exchange Income from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Exchange Income from C$43.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Exchange Income from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Exchange Income from C$47.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th.

EIFZF stock opened at $35.40 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.93. Exchange Income has a 1-year low of $23.33 and a 1-year high of $36.30.

Exchange Income Corp. is a diversified, acquisition-oriented company, which focuses on opportunities in the manufacturing and aviation business. It operates through Aerospace and Aviation and Manufacturing segments. The Aerospace and Aviation segment provides scheduled airline and charter service and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, and Nunavut.

