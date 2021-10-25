Zacks: Analysts Expect Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST) to Announce $0.47 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST) will announce earnings of $0.47 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Business First Bancshares’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.36 and the highest is $0.58. Business First Bancshares posted earnings of $0.68 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 30.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Business First Bancshares will report full-year earnings of $2.44 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.25 to $2.62. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $2.67. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Business First Bancshares.

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. Business First Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 25.37%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Business First Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ BFST opened at $25.96 on Friday. Business First Bancshares has a 1 year low of $15.67 and a 1 year high of $26.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $532.60 million, a P/E ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.63 and its 200 day moving average is $23.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. Business First Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.41%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BFST. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of Business First Bancshares during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Business First Bancshares by 1,305.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Business First Bancshares by 105,733.3% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 6,344 shares in the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Business First Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Business First Bancshares in the first quarter worth approximately $236,000. 31.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Business First Bancshares

Business First Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of banking products and services through its subsidiary. The firm offers commercial and personal banking, treasury management, and wealth solutions services. The company was founded on July 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA.

