Echo Street Capital Management LLC Buys 13,633 Shares of Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

Echo Street Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) by 191.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,749 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,633 shares during the quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Penn National Gaming were worth $1,587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 43.6% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Penn National Gaming by 1.2% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 13,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $996,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its position in Penn National Gaming by 49.5% in the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Penn National Gaming by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. 83.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Penn National Gaming from $151.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Penn National Gaming from $149.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Penn National Gaming in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company.

Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Penn National Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Penn National Gaming currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.56.

In related news, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 14,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.46, for a total transaction of $1,198,854.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 545,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,882,562.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 148,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.23, for a total transaction of $11,459,928.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

PENN stock opened at $74.63 on Monday. Penn National Gaming, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.09 and a 1-year high of $142.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.66. The company has a market capitalization of $11.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.44 and a beta of 2.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.15.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Penn National Gaming had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 8.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 406.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.69) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. It operates through the following business segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest, and Other. The Northeast segment consists of properties including Ameristar East Chicago, Greektown Casino-Hotel, and Hollywood Casino Bangor.

