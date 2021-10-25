NovaPoint Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 3,480 Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

NovaPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 3,480 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bull Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.5% in the second quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 31,856 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.6% in the second quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,926 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.8% in the second quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 21,165 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.6% in the second quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 4,039 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Madison Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.7% in the second quarter. Madison Wealth Management now owns 10,957 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $691,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. 51.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on XOM. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, lifted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.43.

NYSE:XOM opened at $63.12 on Monday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $31.11 and a 12 month high of $64.93. The firm has a market cap of $267.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $57.09 and its 200-day moving average is $58.63.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.08. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 6.07% and a positive return on equity of 3.98%. The company had revenue of $67.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.70) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 107.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.51%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is -1,054.55%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

