NovaPoint Capital LLC Purchases 1,004 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

NovaPoint Capital LLC grew its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,941 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,004 shares during the period. NovaPoint Capital LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $2,421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $349,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. raised its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 16,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,273,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,277,000 after purchasing an additional 181,325 shares during the last quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 88,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,033,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.51% of the company’s stock.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, CEO Carolyn M. Tastad sold 7,772 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.77, for a total transaction of $1,101,836.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 207,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.43, for a total transaction of $29,483,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 748,024 shares of company stock worth $106,760,698. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Sunday, September 12th. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Procter & Gamble currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.41.

The Procter & Gamble stock opened at $140.83 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $143.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $138.84. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $121.54 and a 1 year high of $147.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $340.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.70.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.02. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The firm had revenue of $20.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.8698 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.48%.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

