NovaPoint Capital LLC Purchases 388 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

NovaPoint Capital LLC boosted its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,332 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the quarter. Accenture accounts for approximately 1.4% of NovaPoint Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. NovaPoint Capital LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $3,340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 12.4% during the second quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 5,743 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 8.1% during the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 103,647 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $28,631,000 after purchasing an additional 7,734 shares during the period. Parkwood LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the second quarter worth about $4,446,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 8.3% during the first quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 616,731 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $170,370,000 after purchasing an additional 47,124 shares during the period. Finally, Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 9.5% during the first quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 1,619,634 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $447,424,000 after purchasing an additional 141,064 shares during the period. 73.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on ACN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Accenture from $308.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Accenture from $324.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $318.65 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Accenture from $302.00 to $354.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of Accenture from $316.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $352.42.

Shares of ACN stock opened at $353.79 on Monday. Accenture plc has a 12-month low of $212.45 and a 12-month high of $355.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $332.75 and its 200 day moving average is $308.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $224.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.11.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.01. Accenture had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 28.94%. The company had revenue of $13.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.70 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 8.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 14th will be issued a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 13th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. This is a boost from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.01%.

Accenture announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, September 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to buy up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Accenture news, COO Johan Deblaere sold 3,000 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.84, for a total transaction of $1,022,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.78, for a total transaction of $194,507.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,723 shares of company stock worth $3,647,562 in the last 90 days. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Media, and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products; Resources; and Other. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment serves communications, media, high-tech, and software and platform companies through acceleration and delivery of digital transformation, development of comprehensive and industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiency and business results.

