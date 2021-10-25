Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.25 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT) will announce ($0.25) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Benefitfocus’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.27) and the highest is ($0.22). Benefitfocus posted earnings per share of ($0.08) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 212.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Benefitfocus will report full year earnings of ($0.42) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.57) to ($0.31). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.31) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.49) to ($0.12). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Benefitfocus.

Get Benefitfocus alerts:

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $60.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.21 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Benefitfocus from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

NASDAQ:BNFT opened at $10.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $364.14 million, a PE ratio of -14.37 and a beta of 1.71. Benefitfocus has a twelve month low of $9.42 and a twelve month high of $17.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.93.

In other news, CFO Alpana Wegner sold 2,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total value of $28,271.54. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,209,731.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 21.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of Benefitfocus in the 1st quarter valued at $228,000. PDT Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Benefitfocus by 15.9% in the first quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 44,583 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 6,101 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Benefitfocus in the first quarter valued at about $155,000. V Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Benefitfocus in the second quarter valued at about $330,000. Finally, Archon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Benefitfocus in the second quarter valued at about $32,436,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

About Benefitfocus

Benefitfocus, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based benefits management platform for consumers, employers, insurance carriers, and brokers. The company was founded by Mason R. Holland and Shawn A. Jenkins in June 2000 and is headquartered in Charleston, SC.

Featured Article: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Benefitfocus (BNFT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Benefitfocus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Benefitfocus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.