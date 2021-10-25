Federated Hermes Inc. Acquires New Shares in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 158,216 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock, valued at approximately $40,077,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COIN. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Coinbase Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $299,000. Cardinal Capital Management bought a new position in Coinbase Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $244,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in Coinbase Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $272,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,028,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.26% of the company’s stock.

COIN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Coinbase Global from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Coinbase Global from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Coinbase Global from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Coinbase Global in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $400.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective (up previously from $220.00) on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $360.42.

Shares of COIN stock opened at $300.84 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $252.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 12-month low of $208.00 and a 12-month high of $429.54.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $6.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $4.16. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. The business’s revenue was up 1040.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 13.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 4,918 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.38, for a total value of $1,275,630.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 450 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total transaction of $107,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,137,594 shares of company stock valued at $301,025,157 over the last 90 days.

Coinbase Global Company Profile

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy. The company provides primary financial account for the cryptoeconomy, a platform to invest, store, spend, earn, and use crypto assets; an online marketplace for hedge funds, money managers, and corporations; and a platform with technology and services to developers, merchants, and asset issuers that enables them to build applications that leverage crypto protocols.

