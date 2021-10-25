Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.990-$-0.990 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.880. The company issued revenue guidance of $344.17 million-$344.17 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $381.25 million.

GOL opened at $6.12 on Monday. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes has a 1-year low of $5.36 and a 1-year high of $11.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.44 and a 200-day moving average of $8.47.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The transportation company reported ($1.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.22) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $194.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.22 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes will post -3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on GOL. Zacks Investment Research raised Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $6.75 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. HSBC upgraded Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a buy rating on shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in a research note on Monday. They set an overweight rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.87.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL) by 48.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,384,154 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 454,252 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.78% of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes worth $12,762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 2.12% of the company’s stock.

About Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes

GOL Linhas A?reas Inteligentes SA provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo throughout Brazil and across Latin America. It operates its business through the Air Transportation and Loyalty Program segments. The Air Transportation segment through GLA, for the provision of air passenger transportation services and the main revenue-generating assets are its aircraft.

