Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) Price Target Lowered to $122.00 at Citigroup

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at Citigroup from $165.00 to $122.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 27.35% from the stock’s current price.

BYND has been the topic of several other reports. Argus lowered shares of Beyond Meat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Beyond Meat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Beyond Meat from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Beyond Meat in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $124.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Beyond Meat from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.06.

Shares of NASDAQ BYND opened at $95.80 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.07 and a beta of 1.63. Beyond Meat has a one year low of $91.55 and a one year high of $221.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $113.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 15.36 and a current ratio of 17.68.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.08). Beyond Meat had a negative return on equity of 26.78% and a negative net margin of 20.11%. The business had revenue of $149.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Beyond Meat will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BYND. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Beyond Meat by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,384,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,320,474,000 after acquiring an additional 1,602,561 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,456,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,926,000 after buying an additional 519,411 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 4,991.8% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 248,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,109,000 after buying an additional 243,449 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 781,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,023,000 after buying an additional 195,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 100.4% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 306,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,854,000 after buying an additional 153,432 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.57% of the company’s stock.

Beyond Meat, Inc engages in the provision of plant-based meats. Its products include ready-to-cook meat under the brands The Beyond Burger and Beyond Sausage; and frozen meat namely Beyond Chicken Strips and Beyond Beef Crumbles. The company was founded by Ethan Walden Brown and Brent Taylor in 2009 and is headquartered in El Segundo, CA.

