NovaPoint Capital LLC Increases Position in MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG)

NovaPoint Capital LLC boosted its holdings in MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 580,730 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,568 shares during the quarter. MiMedx Group accounts for about 3.0% of NovaPoint Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. NovaPoint Capital LLC owned approximately 0.52% of MiMedx Group worth $7,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in MiMedx Group in the second quarter worth approximately $1,378,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in MiMedx Group by 32.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,773,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,270,000 after buying an additional 430,086 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in MiMedx Group in the second quarter worth approximately $1,994,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in MiMedx Group in the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in MiMedx Group in the first quarter worth approximately $123,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.83% of the company’s stock.

Get MiMedx Group alerts:

MiMedx Group stock opened at $7.03 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.67. MiMedx Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.30 and a 12 month high of $15.99. The stock has a market cap of $787.01 million, a P/E ratio of -9.13 and a beta of 1.65.

MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04. MiMedx Group had a negative net margin of 31.30% and a negative return on equity of 1,262.51%. The business had revenue of $68.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.77 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that MiMedx Group, Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of MiMedx Group from $20.00 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of MiMedx Group in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock.

About MiMedx Group

MiMedx Group, Inc is a therapeutic biologics company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products, and tissue processing services. It serves the wound care, burn, surgical, orthopedic, spine, sports medicine, ophthalmic, and dental sectors of healthcare. Its biomaterial platform technologies include AmnioFix and EpiFix, a tissue allografts derived from amnion and chorion layers of human placental membrane; EpiCord and AmnioCord, a tissue allografts derived from umbilical cord tissue, and AmnioFill, a placental connective tissue matri derived from the placental disc and other placental tissue.

Further Reading: What does a hold rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDXG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG).

Receive News & Ratings for MiMedx Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MiMedx Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.