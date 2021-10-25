Sentinel Chain Price Up 31.8% Over Last Week (SENC)

Sentinel Chain (CURRENCY:SENC) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 25th. One Sentinel Chain coin can now be purchased for about $0.0015 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. Sentinel Chain has a total market capitalization of $290,740.90 and $435,356.00 worth of Sentinel Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Sentinel Chain has traded up 31.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.81 or 0.00050508 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001589 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00002594 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $139.51 or 0.00221515 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $64.76 or 0.00102823 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00004595 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Sentinel Chain is a coin. Its launch date was January 21st, 2018. Sentinel Chain’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 197,269,666 coins. Sentinel Chain’s official Twitter account is @sentinelchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Sentinel Chain is /r/sentinelchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Sentinel Chain is www.medium.com/sentinelchain . The official website for Sentinel Chain is www.sentinel-chain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinal Chain is a B2B blockchain-based marketplace that aims to provide affordable and secure financial services to the unbanked. The project's team will create a process that transforms livestock from ‘dead capital’ to a fungible asset with a transparent and clearly defined value. The Sentinel Chain Token (SENC) will be an ERC20-compatible token that allows global financial service providers and SENC token holders to participate in the Sentinel Chain marketplace. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sentinel Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sentinel Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

