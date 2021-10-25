Khrom Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

Khrom Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 132,202 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $6,170,000. Vornado Realty Trust accounts for approximately 5.8% of Khrom Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Khrom Capital Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Vornado Realty Trust as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 665,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,039,000 after purchasing an additional 40,383 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 10.6% in the first quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 41,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,902,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new position in Vornado Realty Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $1,251,000. Lido Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 82.2% in the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 22,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,059,000 after buying an additional 10,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 16.9% in the first quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 28,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,284,000 after buying an additional 4,082 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Vornado Realty Trust alerts:

Shares of Vornado Realty Trust stock opened at $44.90 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -83.15 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 7.61, a current ratio of 7.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.83. Vornado Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $29.79 and a 12-month high of $50.91.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.55). Vornado Realty Trust had a positive return on equity of 2.44% and a negative net margin of 2.95%. The company had revenue of $378.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.03) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.72%. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 83.79%.

VNO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America upgraded Vornado Realty Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Vornado Realty Trust from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Vornado Realty Trust from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.71.

Vornado Realty Trust Company Profile

Vornado Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust. The company owns office, retail, merchandise mart properties and other real estate and related investments. Its office properties include various building office complexes and Bank of America Center in San Francisco. The company’s retail properties include shopping centers, regional malls single tenant retail assets.

Featured Article: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vornado Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vornado Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.