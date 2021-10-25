8,534 Shares in BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG) Bought by Quantinno Capital Management LP

Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new position in BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 8,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $91,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,918,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,956,000 after purchasing an additional 35,816 shares during the last quarter. Western Standard LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 58.8% during the 2nd quarter. Western Standard LLC now owns 226,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,300,000 after purchasing an additional 83,768 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 332,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,791,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EJF Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 160.3% during the 2nd quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 169,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,967,000 after purchasing an additional 104,275 shares during the last quarter. 98.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BSIG opened at $26.98 on Monday. BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.86 and a 12 month high of $27.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.48. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.67.

BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. BrightSphere Investment Group had a net margin of 127.04% and a return on equity of 29.50%. The company had revenue of $133.30 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. BrightSphere Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.29%.

Several research analysts have commented on BSIG shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of BrightSphere Investment Group in a report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet raised shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.80.

BrightSphere Investment Group Profile

BrightSphere Investment Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of asset management services. It also focuses on the development of new business opportunities in domestic and international markets. The firm operates through the following segments: Quant & Solutions, Alternatives and Liquid Alpha.

