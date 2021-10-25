Quantinno Capital Management LP Invests $230,000 in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 5,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Seeyond boosted its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Seeyond now owns 47,357 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,805,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 13,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, First City Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,366,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SEE opened at $59.36 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.57, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Sealed Air Co. has a fifty-two week low of $39.18 and a fifty-two week high of $62.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.90 billion, a PE ratio of 18.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $58.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.22.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.01. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 519.84% and a net margin of 9.56%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. Sealed Air’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Sealed Air Co. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.08%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SEE. Truist Securities began coverage on Sealed Air in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Mizuho began coverage on Sealed Air in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Sealed Air in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Truist began coverage on Sealed Air in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Sealed Air from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.13.

Sealed Air Corp. engages in the provision of food safety and security, facility hygiene, and product protection services. It operates through the Food and Protective segments. The Food segment serves the perishable food processors in fresh red meat, smoked and processed meat, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets.

