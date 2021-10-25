Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) Shares Acquired by Quantinno Capital Management LP

Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 46.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,637 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,474 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Cognex were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Cognex by 6.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,593,120 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $470,102,000 after acquiring an additional 343,364 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Cognex by 3.0% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,023,636 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $422,237,000 after acquiring an additional 147,091 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its holdings in Cognex by 23.5% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 3,280,344 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $272,236,000 after acquiring an additional 623,431 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Cognex by 18.3% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,733,545 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $227,978,000 after acquiring an additional 423,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Cognex by 24.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,347,221 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $197,284,000 after acquiring an additional 460,267 shares in the last quarter. 88.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Anthony Sun sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.41, for a total value of $2,592,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 337,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,142,809.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Patrick Alias sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.19, for a total transaction of $1,525,825.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cognex stock opened at $84.92 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.95 and a beta of 1.65. Cognex Co. has a one year low of $64.23 and a one year high of $101.82.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $269.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.11 million. Cognex had a net margin of 30.96% and a return on equity of 21.92%. As a group, research analysts expect that Cognex Co. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.00%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CGNX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. HSBC lowered shares of Cognex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cognex in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Cognex from $79.00 to $74.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Cognex in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.50.

Cognex Company Profile

Cognex Corp. engages in the provision of machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks in processes, where vision is required. The company was founded by Robert J. Shillman, William Silver and Marilyn Matz in 1981 and is headquartered in Natick, MA.

