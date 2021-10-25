Quantinno Capital Management LP Lowers Position in Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT)

Quantinno Capital Management LP lessened its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) by 21.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,007 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Four Corners Property Trust were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in Four Corners Property Trust by 472.7% during the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 43,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 35,955 shares in the last quarter. B&I Capital AG raised its position in Four Corners Property Trust by 6.6% during the first quarter. B&I Capital AG now owns 455,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,472,000 after purchasing an additional 28,000 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Four Corners Property Trust during the first quarter valued at about $1,271,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Four Corners Property Trust by 44.3% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 119,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,298,000 after purchasing an additional 36,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Four Corners Property Trust by 14.5% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 865,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,897,000 after purchasing an additional 109,567 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FCPT opened at $29.06 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.10. Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.88 and a 12-month high of $30.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.16 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $49.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.97 million. Four Corners Property Trust had a net margin of 43.74% and a return on equity of 9.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 7th were paid a $0.317 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 6th. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. Four Corners Property Trust’s payout ratio is presently 88.19%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Four Corners Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Raymond James cut Four Corners Property Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th.

Four Corners Property Trust, Inc engages in the owning, acquisition, and leasing of properties for use in the restaurant and food-service related industries. It operates through the Real Estate Operations and Restaurant Operations segments. The Real Estate Operations segment consists of rental revenues generated by leasing restaurant properties.

