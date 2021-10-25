Kansas City Southern (KSU) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Kansas City Southern (NYSE: KSU) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

10/20/2021 – Kansas City Southern was downgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating.

10/20/2021 – Kansas City Southern had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $316.00 to $319.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/14/2021 – Kansas City Southern had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $281.00 to $316.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/7/2021 – Kansas City Southern had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $275.00 to $300.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/6/2021 – Kansas City Southern had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $305.00 to $300.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/4/2021 – Kansas City Southern had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $310.00 to $275.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

9/15/2021 – Kansas City Southern was downgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

9/1/2021 – Kansas City Southern was downgraded by analysts at Loop Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $288.00 price target on the stock.

KSU opened at $305.33 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $27.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 231.31 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $284.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $283.91. Kansas City Southern has a 1-year low of $171.82 and a 1-year high of $315.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($0.02). Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 4.63% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The company had revenue of $744.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $720.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.96 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kansas City Southern will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th were paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 10th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Kansas City Southern’s payout ratio is presently 31.03%.

In related news, CEO Patrick J. Ottensmeyer sold 4,690 shares of Kansas City Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.89, for a total value of $1,415,864.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Adam J. Godderz sold 8,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.89, for a total value of $2,669,915.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 51,379 shares of company stock valued at $15,492,641. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KSU. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Kansas City Southern by 141.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,390,672 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $367,025,000 after buying an additional 813,926 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Kansas City Southern by 121.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,483,682 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $420,430,000 after purchasing an additional 813,178 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in Kansas City Southern by 320.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 814,632 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $230,843,000 after purchasing an additional 620,919 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in Kansas City Southern in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $131,928,000. Finally, Westchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 195.6% in the 2nd quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 555,902 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $157,526,000 after buying an additional 367,842 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.71% of the company’s stock.

Kansas City Southern is a transportation holding company. It focuses on the growing north or south freight corridor connecting key commercial and industrial markets in the central United States with major industrial cities in Mexico. The firm also engages in the freight rail transportation business operating through a single coordinated rail network.

